Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Sullivan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $552,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $509,285.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ TMDX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.76. The stock had a trading volume of 754,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,946. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $869.27 million, a PE ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 10.36.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

