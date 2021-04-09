Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells 415 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $32,631.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,550.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 17th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $34,357.85.
- On Wednesday, March 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $33,963.60.
- On Thursday, February 18th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $32,980.05.
- On Wednesday, February 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $31,942.55.
- On Wednesday, January 20th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $34,399.35.
TNET stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,924. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $87.60.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in TriNet Group by 482.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
