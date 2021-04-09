Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells 415 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $32,631.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,550.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $34,357.85.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $33,963.60.

On Thursday, February 18th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $32,980.05.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $31,942.55.

On Wednesday, January 20th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $34,399.35.

TNET stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,924. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.09 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in TriNet Group by 482.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

