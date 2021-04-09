Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.10, for a total transaction of $167,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,931.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE W traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $327.49. 761,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,875. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of -46.92, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on W shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Wayfair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Wayfair by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Wayfair by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wayfair by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

