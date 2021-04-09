Insider Selling: Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Director Ronald L. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $15,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE PAI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 49,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,132. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $17.32.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. 6.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.