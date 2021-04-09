Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells 6,700 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $2,169,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $2,207,114.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 20,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.72, for a total value of $6,694,400.00.

Shares of ZM traded down $8.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $322.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,205,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,330. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $348.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,237 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,786,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,451,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,296,000 after acquiring an additional 616,991 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

