Insight Protocol (INX) Price Hits $0.0050 on Exchanges

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 30.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $916,129.71 and approximately $1.02 million worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insight Protocol has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00054855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00021335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00087045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $367.72 or 0.00622930 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00040944 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00032668 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol (INX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

