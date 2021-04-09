Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Inspirit Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 86,616,492 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of £2.62 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.07.

Inspirit Energy Company Profile (LON:INSP)

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc develops and commercializes a micro combined heat and power (mCHP) boilers for the commercial and residential markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The mCHP boiler is powered by natural gas and designed to produce hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirit Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirit Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.