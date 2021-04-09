Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,272 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,337 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Installed Building Products worth $17,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71,988 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,591,000 after buying an additional 260,422 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 219,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 114,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 26.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

IBP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.08.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $116.77 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $130.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.