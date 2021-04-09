Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Trading 3.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $146.00 to $158.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Installed Building Products traded as high as $121.29 and last traded at $121.29. Approximately 2,930 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 217,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.77.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 45.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 26.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 15,196 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.93 and a 200 day moving average of $107.65. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.23. The business had revenue of $441.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.46 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

