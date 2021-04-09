Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.06.

A number of analysts have commented on PODD shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get Insulet alerts:

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Insulet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

PODD stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.37. 3,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,716. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.45 and its 200 day moving average is $257.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 647.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet has a twelve month low of $164.40 and a twelve month high of $298.43.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.