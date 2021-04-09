Insured Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.08 Million (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.08 million and $679,423.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00069439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.25 or 0.00287809 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $450.83 or 0.00771187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,906.04 or 1.00765389 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020010 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.53 or 0.00741609 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,141,069 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

