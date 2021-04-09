Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Given a C$8.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) has been given a C$8.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 112.77% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.05 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of CVE ITR traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,273. The stock has a market cap of C$206.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Integra Resources has a one year low of C$1.86 and a one year high of C$5.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.33.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

