Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Increased by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.8% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.64. The company had a trading volume of 726,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,962,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average is $54.15. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

