Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.67

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.67 and last traded at $67.49, with a volume of 539390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Get Intel alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $275.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.