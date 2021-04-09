Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 1,120 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,556 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.8% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Planning raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Professional Planning now owns 55,608 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 60,254 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,757,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,085 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

MSFT stock opened at $253.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.97 and its 200 day moving average is $223.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $162.30 and a 1-year high of $254.14.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.