Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Inter Pipeline from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

IPPLF opened at $14.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

