International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,590,766. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $143.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.