International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.28.

IGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

International Game Technology stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.10. 13,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,776,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $24,476,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $16,434,000.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

