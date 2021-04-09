International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on International Seaways in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,188,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,742,000 after buying an additional 448,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,490,000 after buying an additional 250,695 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 229.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 181,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 525.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 94,131 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,274,000 after buying an additional 78,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INSW opened at $19.91 on Friday. International Seaways has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $557.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, analysts predict that International Seaways will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

