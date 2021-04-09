International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) shot up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.17. 121,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 357,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised International Tower Hill Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $228.04 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.41.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,767,493 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 764,754 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 93,246 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 7,529,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 622,564 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 1,504.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.