Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.19.

ITP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of TSE:ITP traded down C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$28.65. The company had a trading volume of 69,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,403. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of C$10.10 and a 1-year high of C$31.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$448.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.8422296 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$60,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,743,116.20. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$145,603.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

