Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 527,236 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,751 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Intuit worth $200,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTU opened at $411.32 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.56 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

