Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,919 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Intuit by 10.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 315,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 114.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 551,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.05.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $411.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $390.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.98. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.56 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The company has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

