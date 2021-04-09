Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Intuitive Surgical worth $166,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $33,788,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $753.74.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $770.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $488.00 and a 1-year high of $826.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $732.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $747.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Insiders sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

