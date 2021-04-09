Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Lifted by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 5.4% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $862.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $753.74.

ISRG stock opened at $770.35 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $488.00 and a 52 week high of $826.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $732.74 and its 200 day moving average is $747.68. The firm has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.