Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

4/6/2021 – Intuitive Surgical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $804.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intuitive Surgical witnessed growth in da Vinci procedure volume in the fourth quarter of 2020. Expansion in operating margin is a positive. Further, despite the COVID-19 pandemic induced challenging environment, the company’s core businesses exhibited stability, thereby reflecting healthy operational health. The company’s Extended Use Program was utilized across numerous da Vinci surgeries during the fourth quarter. Shares of the company outperformed the industry in a year's time. Intuitive Surgical ended the fourth quarter on a solid note. However, the company witnessed weak performance in its Systems segment in the quarter under review. It also saw contraction in gross margin in the fourth quarter. Intense competition in the global MedTech space remains a concern.”

4/1/2021 – Intuitive Surgical is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $730.00 to $735.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Intuitive Surgical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $760.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intuitive Surgical witnessed growth in da Vinci procedure volume in the fourth quarter of 2020. Expansion in operating margin is a positive. Further, despite the COVID-19 pandemic induced challenging environment, the company’s core businesses exhibited stability, thereby reflecting healthy operational health. The company’s Extended Use Program was utilized across numerous da Vinci surgeries during the fourth quarter. Shares of the company outperformed the industry in a year's time. Intuitive Surgical ended the fourth quarter on a solid note. However, the company witnessed weak performance in its Systems segment in the quarter under review. It also saw contraction in gross margin in the fourth quarter. Intense competition in the global MedTech space remains a concern.”

2/17/2021 – Intuitive Surgical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $6.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $776.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,331. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $488.00 and a 1-year high of $826.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $732.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $747.68. The firm has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

