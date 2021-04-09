Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PKW) Trading 0.3% Higher

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PKW) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.76 and last traded at $85.73. 114,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 189,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.50.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.