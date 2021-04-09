Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PFM) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PFM) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.18 and last traded at $35.16. 42,493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 99,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.