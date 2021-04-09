Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PYZ) Trading Down 0.5%

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PYZ)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $81.36 and last traded at $82.21. Approximately 11,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 20,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.64.

