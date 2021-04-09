Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIZ) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIZ) rose 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.64 and last traded at $35.64. Approximately 18,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 39,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

