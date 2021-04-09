Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE) Trading Up 1.9%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE)’s share price was up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.94. Approximately 49,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 87,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

