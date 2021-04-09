Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXI) Stock Price Down 2%

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXI) shares dropped 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.13 and last traded at $24.55. Approximately 38,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 137,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.