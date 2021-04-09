Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PFI) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PFI) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.25 and last traded at $49.25. 11,097 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 9,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.72.

