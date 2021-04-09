Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTH) Trading 0.8% Higher

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTH)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $158.09 and last traded at $156.77. 19,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 70,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.54.

