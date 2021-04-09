Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PUI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PUI) dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.31 and last traded at $33.34. Approximately 2,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.41.

