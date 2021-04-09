Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,515.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,899,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,487,000 after buying an additional 1,781,828 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,639,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,025,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,694,000 after buying an additional 255,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,706,000 after buying an additional 238,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,239,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,803,000 after buying an additional 179,405 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.