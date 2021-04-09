Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ) Trading Up 0.6%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $178.85 and last traded at $178.85. Approximately 12,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 38,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.70.

