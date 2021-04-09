Invesco Global Water ETF (NYSEARCA:PIO) Trading Up 0.7%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NYSEARCA:PIO) traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.09 and last traded at $37.05. 12,977 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 24,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

