Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PICB. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 55.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,426 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PICB opened at $29.07 on Friday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.