Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PID) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PID) rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $17.07. Approximately 63,556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 90,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.