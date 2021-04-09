Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.84 and last traded at $32.79. 527,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 948,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.35.

