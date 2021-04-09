Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IVZ. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.46.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

