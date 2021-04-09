Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC) Shares Up 0.5%

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.49 and last traded at $17.48. 1,877,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 3,254,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.