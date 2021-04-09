Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 11.5% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $22,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.7% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $334.87. The company had a trading volume of 760,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,480,301. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $198.75 and a 52 week high of $338.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $318.24 and a 200 day moving average of $311.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

