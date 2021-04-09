Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,401 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 5.6% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,273,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.00. 1,077,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,480,301. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $198.75 and a 52-week high of $338.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.24 and its 200 day moving average is $311.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

