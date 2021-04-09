Invesco QQQ Trust (NYSEARCA:QQQ) Stock Price Up 1%

Invesco QQQ Trust (NYSEARCA:QQQ)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $335.27 and last traded at $335.08. Approximately 29,228,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 49,480,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $331.62.

