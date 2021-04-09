Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Summit Financial Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.3% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $144.52. 53,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,921. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $144.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

