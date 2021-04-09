Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.68% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $39,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,656,000 after acquiring an additional 186,661 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 225,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,194,000 after buying an additional 95,102 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 129,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,756,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,574,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after buying an additional 55,493 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

RYT stock opened at $280.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.51 and its 200 day moving average is $245.67. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $166.44 and a one year high of $281.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.