Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 344.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 68,566 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,793,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPGP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.28. 644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,792. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $83.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.53.

