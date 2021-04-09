Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) is Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000.

Shares of SPHB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,252. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.77. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.